2 boys apprehended for stabbing shopkeeper 10 times for scolding them

NEW DELHI The incident took place around 11pm on Sunday. (Representative photo)

Two minors stabbed to death a 36-year-old man for scolding them and asking them not to loiter around his shop in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, on Sunday night, police said. The two juveniles were apprehended, police said.

In the incident, that took place around 11pm, the victim suffered at least 10 stab wounds, police said. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Iqbal, who was a resident of Uttam Nagar.

“At that time (when he was closing the shop), he saw two boys loitering near his shop and asked them to leave. This led to an altercation between them and those boys stabbed Iqbal multiple times. When Iqbal shouted for help, his nephew rushed to the scene and took him to a private hospital with a neighbour. Iqbal was declared dead,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said the control room received a call about a stabbing outside a shop at Chara Mandi in Zakhira. When police reached the spot, they were apprised that a person named Iqbal — who ran a mobile repair, accessory and recharge shop in Moti Nagar — was stabbed by some unidentified boys. His nephew Abdul Mobin, and neighbour Samshuddin took him to a hospital, they said.

Iqbal’s body was then shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem examination and then handed over to the family for last rites.

Police said that a case of murder was registered at Moti Nagar police station and local informers were deployed to identify the accused.

The identity of the assailants was established and two minors aged 17 were apprehended from Moti Nagar on Monday. “During interrogation, it was revealed that Iqbal had scolded them earlier too for loitering around the shop for which they already held a grudge against him. On Sunday, when Iqbal scolded him, they stabbed him in a fit of rage,” an investigator, wishing not to be identified, said.