2 depose against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, one more held in Waqf case

Two persons have deposed against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan testifying to alleged wrongdoings by the legislator in his capacity as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials who are investigating charges of alleged corruption in the body.

Khan, legislator from Delhi’s Okhla constituency, was arrested on Friday over alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf board, of which he was the chairperson. He has been accused of illegal appointments, creating tenancy in board’s properties and corruption in purchase of vehicles. The ACB had registered the case on January 5, 2020. Khan has denied the allegations.

According to officials privy to investigation, the probe so far has revealed that at least 37 persons benefitted from the alleged scam at the Delhi Waqf Board.

The officials said that one of the persons (identity withheld by ACB) has reportedly told the agency that he had placed a bid of Rs30,000 for the tenancy of a shop. But, the shop was leased to another person who had quoted a smaller sum. The second person who had recorded his statement with ACB, the officials said, claimed that Khan forced her to remove details of properties in officials records which were later given on rent.

To be sure, the claims made in statements of the two persons are not admissible as evidence during trial in court unless the investigating agency substantiates it with supporting evidence.

Khan has in the past denied the ACB and the police’s allegations against him. Khan has maintained that he was being framed by the BJP-led central government because he is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. Khan who spoke to reporters when he was being taken to the court on Saturday, said, “No cash or pistol was recovered from my house. I am the MLA of that constituency. I know every person but that does not mean they are my partners. Police are framing me.”

One more arrest in the case

The Delhi police arrested Kausar Imam alias Laddan, a Jamia Nagar resident, who the ACB claims is a close aide of Khan.

Officers aware of the case said Laddan was arrested from Telangana. They said he was absconding since Friday after ACB officers found a pistol, ₹12 lakh cash and a diary containing details of Khan’s alleged illegal financial transactions. ACB had informed Delhi Police about the recovery of the illegal pistol, after which the police filed a case against Laddan under the Arms Act.

“We will now question Khan and Laddan together. Their joint interrogation is important to establish the money trail. A diary found during the Friday’s raid shows several transactions. One person named Zeeshan Haider is a major beneficiary but he is absconding,” an ACB officer said.