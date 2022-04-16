2 held for duping DU prof of ₹1.5L
Two men, who allegedly duped a Delhi University professor of ₹1.5 lakh last month by offering air tickets for his travel to Canada, have been arrested by the police’s cyber cell, Delhi police said on Friday.
One of the accused persons, Praveen Tiwari (34), was arrested from his home town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Thursday where he had gone for his engagement. Police identified the second accused as Rohit Kumar (34), a resident of Rewari in Haryana. The two had posed as travel agents and even had an office in Connaught Place.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said police began probe in the case after receiving a complaint from the DU professor on March 29, 2022. In his complaint, the professor claimed that he was supposed to visit University of Alberta in Canada for an official visit and had asked one of his students to check the ticket rates on a digital platform.
“After checking for tickets on the platform, the professor’s student received multiple calls from a tour operator. She later fixed a deal with Tiwari and got the tickets booked... Tiwari then sent a copy of the ticket on WhatsApp and took ₹1,49,730 for the same. Later, when the professor checked the tickets from the airline, he realised that it had been cancelled. He made efforts to contact the agent but the phone was off,” said DCP Kalsi.
During the probe, police said they found that the same persons had allegedly conned others too using a similar modus operandi. “Our team conducted raids in Zirakpur, Punjab, after receiving information about their location but they had already fled,” said DCP Kalsi.
Later, police received another tip-off that Tiwari had returned to Bahraich for his engagement on April 14. “ Our teams immediately arrested him,” he added.
Police said the two men allegedly posed as agents on different travel websites. Explaining their operation, police said they would initially book the tickets, send it to the victims and later cancel it after pocketing the money.
AAP lashes out at BJP after Delhi chief felicitates 8 who vandalised CM’s home
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Thursday felicitated eight members of the party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who were arrested for vandalising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines, evoking sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the saffron party was promoting hooliganism. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta organised a ceremony at the party office on Thursday, and welcomed the eight accused with garlands.
Govt alert, no need to panic, says Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, but added that the minor uptick in the infections should not cause any alarm because hospitalisations continue to remain negligible, with 99.5% Covid-19 beds in city hospitals and all beds in Covid care centres vacant. Health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to Delhi residents to get vaccinated, if they hadn't, and wear a mask.
Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections
The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing. Friday's fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results.
Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of a friend of Kamre Alam, Munna Kumar. Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam's son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person's complaint on April 12.
275 acres of wheat crop gutted in Ludhiana
In a major setback to farmers, wheat crop cultivated over 275 acres turned to ash after sporadic farm fires broke out in Dakaha, Raikot, Sudhar and Jagraon subdivisions of the district over the last 24 hours. Farmers have largely alleged that their crop, which was almost ready to be harvested, caught fire due to short circuit in overhead power cables. The villages that were worst affected were Chhajjawal , Talwandi, Rajoana, Rajoana Khurd and Heran.
