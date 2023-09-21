2 held for robbing gold from traders on Simon Bolivar Marg

A day after two businessmen were allegedly robbed of the gold jewellery they were carrying, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two men in connection with the crime from Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi. Police traced and arrested the suspects from Jahangirpuri. The police also recovered all the robbed jewellery. (HT Photo)

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when the businessmen, who were returning from a jewellery shop in Sarojini Nagar to their shop in Karol Bagh on a two-wheeler, were waylaid on Simon Bolivar Marg in New Delhi area.

“According to the complainants, they were stopped at gunpoint and a bag containing 1.8kg gold jewellery was robbed from them by both the accused on another two-wheeler,” said Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

Police said after receiving the complaint, they launched a search in several areas and used technical surveillance and CCTV camera footage to trace the suspects to Jahangirpuri. Tayal said that the police also recovered all the robbed jewellery.

“The suspects were not seen carrying any firearm in the CCTV footage. They were following the victims from Sarojini Nagar. A case of robbery under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Chanakyapuri police station. Further investigation is under progress,” he said.