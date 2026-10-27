2 held in ‘digital arrest’ of man in west Delhi

New Delhi: Police have arrested two men in connection with a “digital arrest” case in which a west Delhi man was allegedly duped of ₹2.1 crore, officials said on Monday. (Photo for representation)

According to police, the two suspects allegedly operated a mule bank account that received ₹98,592 of the cheated amount on October 12. Investigators found that the duo withdrew ₹49,000 in cash, with the remainder withdrawn via a cheque.

Police identified the accused as Sonu Khan, 36, and Arjun Chaudhary, 38.

Police said the victim was subjected to a digital arrest from October 10 to 15 and was duped of ₹2.1 crores. On October 15, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell lodged a case based on the victim’s complaint.

Police traced Khan to a disposable goods shop in Ashok Nagar, where they also recovered three mobile phones, six debit cards and 10 chequebooks. Police recovered a fourth mobile phone from Chaudhary.

DCP (North-East) Rahool Alwal said the two men’s role in procuring and operating the mule account is under investigation.

According to police, Khan told investigators that Chaudhary had helped him set up the shop and took control of his bank accounts in return. The accounts were allegedly used to route the proceeds of cyber fraud.

Further examination of digital evidence and financial transactions is underway.