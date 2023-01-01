Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2 killed in fire at care home in Delhi's Greater Kailash

2 killed in fire at care home in Delhi's Greater Kailash

delhi news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 10:38 AM IST

Five fire tenders and a few ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by 6.50 am, the fire department said.

PTI | , New Delhi

Two people were killed in a fire on Sunday that broke out at an Old Age nursing home in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, officials said.

Authorities got the information about a fire at Antara Care for Seniors at 5.14 am. Five fire tenders and a few ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by 6.50 am, the fire department said.

According to police, which helped in the fire fighting operation, the fire had occurred on the third floor of the building.

After the fire was doused, two completely burnt bodies were found on the third floor, said a senior police officer.

The crime and FSL teams have been called to the spot, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

One senior citizen has been shifted to Max Hospital Saket and 12 others to another branch in Okhla of Antara Care, he said, adding the matter is being investigated.

delhi
Sunday, January 01, 2023
