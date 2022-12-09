2 newly elected Congress councillors join AAP, take party strength to 136

Two days after the results for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections were announced, two elected Congress councillors-- Sabila Begum from Mustafabad ward and Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri ward-- defected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. The addition of these two councillors has further consolidated AAP’s councillor count to 136, while reducing the Congress’ strength from nine councillors to seven. According to the revised count in the 250-member House, AAP now has 136 councillors and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 104.

While AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak argued that the defectors were influenced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal for everyone to join hands with AAP to make Delhi a better city, the BJP termed the development “Operation Loot” in an apparent reference to AAP’s allegations of “Operation Lotus” against the BJP (wherein the BJP allegedly influences elected leaders to defect). To be sure, the anti-defection law does not apply to the municipal corporation and councillors are free to vote for whomever they wish.

On Wednesday, Nazia Khatoon secured 9,639 votes against AAP candidate Afreen Naaz, who managed 7,521 votes in the Brijpuri ward. Similarly, Sabila Begum secured 14,921 votes against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Sarwari Begum who won 8,339 votes.

While Sabila Begum, who was unwell, largely stayed silent, her husband Haji Khushnood Khan said that there had been no development work in the Mustafabad ward over the last nine years, and Sabila Begum’s decision to switch to AAP was based on the potential of development work in the area. “All works are pending; roads and drains are damaged. Our foremost priority is development of the area,” he added.

Similarly, Javed Choudhary, Nazia Khatoon’s husband, said that the main reason was the need for development work in the Brijpuri area. “We are joining AAP as our area is a very backward region. MCD does not have any budget so development work can only be carried out in co-operation (with AAP). We are joining the party based on the appeal of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he added. Nazia, who was present at the press conference, did not comment.

Along with two newly elected councillors, the vice-president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and former chairman of the Congress Minority Cell Ali Mehdi has also joined AAP. Ali Mehdi said, “Mustafabad is my home and my father has been the MLA here for two terms. During his tenure we worked very hard for the people of our ward. But ever since his term got over, the work in Mustafabad has become slow. This was bothering us and we are all very impressed by the way Arvind Kejriwal has been able to stand up against the divisive forces. We look forward to working for the development of Mustafabad.”

Mudit Agarwal, the vice president of congress said that this defection has proved that AAP is the B team of BJP. “Just like BJP poaches MLAs after assembly elections, AAP has done the same. Is this kattar imaandar (staunchly honest) party? Our other councillors are also getting calls from AAP,” he alleged.

Pathak, meanwhile, said that he would appeal to everyone--including people in the BJP and Congress-- to join hands with AAP to work for the betterment of Delhi. When asked if councillors from other parties will get support of the government in developmental works,Pathak said, “When councillors work with government, they will be able to do better. The government is with AAP, MCD will be run by AAP. However, BJP councillors remain busy fighting with us. The Delhi government has, in the past, offered funds under certain schemes , but BJP councillors stayed away. If people join our party, there will be no other party’s pressure on them to not co-operate with us.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, said that the people of Delhi were amazed to see that AAP leaders who, till yesterday, were expressing their fear of Operation Lotus today started Operation Loot of already devastated Congress. “It is regrettable that those who are indulging in political loot cast allegations on BJP,” he added. Congress has not commented. (WILL UPDATE)

Several Congress councillors, including five-time councillor and former standing committee chairman Mukesh Goyal, had switched affiliations to AAP in the run-up to MCD elections.

Anil Gupta, retired chief law officer of the erstwhile North MCD said that no anti-defection law applies in the case of municipal corporation. “Councillors are allowed to cross vote or change party affiliations. No whip can be issued by the ruling party or leader of the House. Around two years ago, the law department had recommended that anti-defection provisions on the lines of local bodies in Manipur should be adopted in Delhi, but no progress was made,” he added.