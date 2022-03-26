2 sex rackets busted in east Delhi; 6 including 4 women held

NEW DELHI: In two operations carried out on Friday, six persons, including four women, were arrested for allegedly running separate prostitution (sex) rackets in Rishabh Vihar and Dilshad Garden Colony in Shahdara district, police said on Saturday.

The sex racket at Rishabh Vihar was being run under the garb of a spa and massage centre while the other one was operating at a residential building. Police said that they used two decoy customers to bust the rackets.

Joint commissioner of police (east), Chhaya Sharma said that on Friday, the Shahdara district police received information about a prostitution racket at Avedam Spa at Rishabh Vihar market. A joint team of the district’s special staff and cops at the Anand Vihar police station led by inspector Vikas Kumar Choudhary was formed and tasked to take necessary action.

“A decoy customer named Udit Arora was sent to the spa. He met one Ramu Prasad who charged ₹500 from him for massage. Thereafter, Arora was sent to a cabin where a woman offered him for sex if he paid ₹1,000. The decoy customer signalled the team by giving a missed call from his cellphone. The team raided the spa and caught Prasad, 28, who is the manager of the spa, and the 35-year-old woman. They were booked under sections 3, 4 and 8 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,” said the joint CP.

During the investigation, joint CP Chhaya Sharma said the licence of the spa that was issued in the name of its owner Nitin Gupta was found expired. An application has been moved to the court concerned for sealing the premises. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned will also be intimated about it. Gupta is absconding, she said.

In another raid, the special staff team arrested three woman and their male agent for allegedly running a prostitution racket at a house in Dilshad Colony. The team used constable Rajkumar as a decoy customer and sent outside the house with ₹1,500. Rajkumar met the agent Sudhir in plain clothes and asked him to arrange girls for him. Sudhir took Rajkumar to the ground floor of the building and introduced him to Sudha, who showed two women to him for sex and took ₹1,500 from him, said deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram.

“The constable signalled the team members through a missed call. Thereafter, the team conducted the raid and caught Sudhir, Sudha and the two women. Sudha is the organiser of the sex racket. All four were booked under sections 3,4 and 8 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,” added Sathiyasundaram.

