200,000 diyas to light up Kartavya Path, drone show on cards

The Delhi government will be celebrating Diwali at Kartavya Path on October 18 and 19 with a drone laser show, a cultural programme and the lighting of over 200,000 diyas placed all the way up to India Gate, officials aware of the matter said.

The Diwali event, which will be called ‘Dilli Deepotsav,’ will also be spread across the city with over two dozen other intersections across central Delhi and along the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road set to be illuminated with special lighting, officials added.

“The diya lighting will be done all along Kartavya Path leading up to India Gate for which more than 200,000 diyas will be placed like a lighted garland. A cultural event with local performers will follow. We have also sought permission for a drone projection show, similar to the one displayed during the beating retreat ceremony,” an official said.

He added that the drones will be used for light projection in the air on the theme of Diwali, depicting stories from the Ramayana leading up to Ram’s return to Ayodhya and the festivals that followed.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and the cabinet ministers, along with other government officials, will be in attendance, along with several student groups and volunteers who will start placing and lighting up the diyas from the afternoon of October 18— which is also dhanteras. Officials said that arrangements have also been made to clear the diyas after the event, ensuring sanitation at the site.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to ensure special lighting across over 25 major intersections, such as ITO junction and Patel Chowk, along with Signature Bridge and a few other landmark buildings.

“The lighting will be done a couple of days before Diwali and will continue for at least a week up to Chhath festivities,” said the official.

Officials said that this is the first time that the Delhi government will be observing such a grand scale of Diwali festivities at Kartavya Path, with smaller events across other parts of the city as well. Earlier this week, the chief secretary also wrote to the traffic police, DISCOMs, MCD and PWD to ensure that traffic, sanitation and power arrangements are smooth and uninterrupted during the festival season.