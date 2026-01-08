2020 Delhi riots: Sureties verified, court orders release of four accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued release orders for four accused in the northeast Delhi riots case after police verified their sureties. ASJ Bajpai forwarded the release orders to the concerned jail superintendent.

The release was ordered by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts after police submitted a report confirming the local sureties furnished by the accused.

ASJ Bajpai forwarded the release orders to the concerned jail superintendent. One of the accused, Shadab Ahmad, is yet to furnish his bail bonds before the court.

During surety verification, a standard procedure after bail is granted, the court sends the details of the surety to the local police station. The police verify the surety’s address, identification and financial capacity to pay the bond amount in case the accused absconds. A report is then submitted to the court, usually within a day, following which release orders are issued and sent to jail authorities.

ASJ Bajpai is hearing the case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the Northeast Delhi riots, in which 18 persons, including several student activists, are accused of conspiring to incite violence during protests against the now Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Charges are yet to be framed.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholars Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case but ordered the release of five co-accused, observing that their continued incarceration was not indispensable for a fair trial at this stage. The court held that the co-accused were coordinators and not conspirators, granting them bail on bonds of ₹2 lakh each with two local sureties.

The bench of justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria said the liberty of the five accused could be safeguarded through strict conditions. Denying bail to Khalid and Imam, however, the bench cited the gravity and statutory nature of the alleged offences and their “central and formative roles” in the conspiracy.