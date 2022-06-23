20k cases pending at Delhi’s forensic lab, LG assures to fill up vacnt posts

More than 20,000 cases are pending investigation with the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, officials told lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena during an inspection on Tuesday, the LG office said on Wednesday.

“The LG reviewed the functioning and progress of the works undertaken by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Expressing concern over the number of pending cases, which amounted to more than 20,000, that were yet to be reported, he directed officials to take all necessary steps in terms of manpower and technological upgradation to appropriately dispose of the same in a time-bound manner,” a spokesperson at the LG office said.

According to the spokesperson, Saxena also said that he will personally monitor the effective disposal of cases, and directed officials to submit a list of pending cases and instructed them to set a deadline to dispose them.

Evidence analysed by the FSL and certified by its scientific officers is crucial for the police to secure conviction in a criminal case. Most of the times, cases in court drag on for several years owing to the pending reports of the evidence by the forensic laboratory. In the last several years, the burden of cases has only gone up with the addition of digital evidence such as cellphone calls, videos and CCTV footage, experts said.

Besides this, FSL analyses physical evidence gathered from the spot in cases of murder, robbery and fraud.

The evidence gathered by police, for instance a voice recording of threat by a gangster, is accepted in the court only if the FSL certifies it.

Delhi has just one forensic lab that caters to 190 police stations in the city.

The spokesperson added that during the inspection the LG noted vacancy of many technical posts and issued directions to fill up the posts soon. The LG also suggested that retired experts from forensic agencies could be employed to cut pendency of cases as an interim measure.

The LG advised the authorities to tie-up with institutions of repute like IIT-Delhi and the National Forensic Science University, Ahmedabad amongst others.He also instructed that the possibility of collaboration and tie-ups with similar institutions in the SAARC and ASEAN countries also be explored,”the spokesperson added.

Officials at the Delhi FSL said the LG’s review meeting will help the laboratory improve their delivery services. “The directives and the suggestions made by the LG will be followed in letter and spirit. We are glad the LG reviewed our functioning and gave us the directions such as recruiting experts or getting help from universities. Delhi has only one forensic lab and every year we receive around approximately 15,000 cases. It is increasing every year. Almost 90% of the cases are analysed and disposed of. Over the years there is an increase in the intake of cases in cyber-forensic division. It has almost doubled in the last few years. Meanwhile, the recruitment process is still on.”