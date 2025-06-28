20-year-old stabbed to death in fight after car accident in east Delhi

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday night, allegedly after a minor altercation over a fender-bender near east Delhi’s Geeta Colony escalated into a fatal attack. Police have apprehended three individuals, including a minor, in connection with the murder. Yash Sharma. (HT Photo)

The victim, Yash Sharma, was riding home on a scooter with his cousin Aman Sharma, 21, around 9.30pm when their two-wheeler allegedly brushed against another two-wheeler, which was being driven by the minor.

The deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, said the scuffle began with an argument and quickly turned violent.

“The scuffle escalated when Yash was confronted by the juvenile and his two associates Mohammed Amaan and Lucky (single name). Following a heated exchange, when Sharma tried to escape, the three chased him and Amaan then allegedly stabbed him in the lower back near the Geeta Colony flyover,” Gautam said.

Locals rushed Sharma to a hospital in Laxmi Nagar, but he was declared dead on arrival.

DCP Gautam said that a murder case has been registered and all three accused are in police custody. “Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events and recover the weapon used in the crime,” he said.

Sharma had recently launched a speaker manufacturing business at his home in Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. He lived with his father, 55-year-old Ashwin Sharma, while his 42-year-old mother, Rakhi (who uses a single name), lives separately in the same area. She said Yash had stepped out for dinner with Aman.

His family has alleged that the accused were known to Sharma and the murder stemmed from a personal dispute aggravated by the scooter incident.

“The road rage might have happened, but it wasn’t the reason for his murder,” Rakhi alleged. “Aman told us that two boys on a scooter confronted them. One of them took out a pistol and put it to Yash’s head. They called four more people, chased him, and stabbed him. Aman tried to save him but couldn’t.”

Rakhi also alleged a personal motive, involving Yash’s girlfriend.

“He had seen her with Lucky last month and objected. He wanted to end the relationship, but they were still meeting,” she claimed. Payal Sharma, Yash’s cousin, added: “We strongly feel Lucky wanted to kill Yash because of the girl. He may have planned it with her.”

Rakhi further alleged that the girl’s family had threatened her son just two weeks before the murder. “They were against the relationship and had come to our house, threatening to kill him,” she said.

Following the murder, Yash’s father and uncle visited the minor accused’s home on Friday evening. Shortly afterward, the minor appeared to have posted a message on social media abusing the victim’s family and threatening them to leave the area. HT has seen the post.

“I’m very scared for my family,” said Rakhi. “Aman is a key witness and should be protected.”

A senior police officer confirmed they are investigating the family’s claims, including the alleged threat from the minor and the girlfriend’s possible involvement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra expressed grief over the murder and urged the Delhi Police to conduct a swift investigation and uncover the true motive behind the killing.

Malhotra and MLA Anil Goyal also visited the family on Saturday and offered legal assistance from Delhi government to take action against the accused.