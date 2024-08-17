22-year-old murdered in brawl after minor accident; 4 held in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a minor road accident in Bapa Nagar in central Delhi on Thursday night, police said, adding that four people have been arrested. Another man who was stabbed in the incident is undergoing treatment in a hospital, police added. Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Monu Kumar. (Representational image)

The cause of the altercation was a fender-bender that took place around two hours before the murder in which a scooter collided with a car, police said.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Monu Kumar, who was a friend of a man whose car was involved in the accident. Monu has a criminal history and was previously booked in an assault case, according to deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan.

The arrested accused were identified as Jugnu Kumar, Amit Kumar, Vicky Kumar, and Karan Kumar, aged between 21 and 25, who work at a garment factory. The deceased and the accused knew each other and are residents of Bapa Nagar, police said.

Police said that Lady Hardinge Medical College called them around midnight saying that two men were brought in with stab wounds of whom one died during treatment. When police reached the spot, the victims were identified, and a case was registered on charges of murder based on a complaint by the injured man.

During inquiry, police learned that accused Jugnu’s scooter collided with the car of Monu’s friend, identified as Neeraj (single name) two hours before the incident.

According to police, the collision led to an argument between Neeraj and Jugnu. Both made phone calls to their friends to reach the spot. However, by the time Neeraj’s friends Monu and Vimal Prakash arrived, Jugnu had left.

Neeraj and his friends decided to put an end to the matter and went to Jugnu’s house, but he wasn’t present. So, Neeraj, Monu, and Vimal went to a nearby empty factory to drink.

Meanwhile, Jugnu and seven-eight of his friends arrived at the factory and attacked the three. While Neeraj was able to flee, Monu and Vimal sustained stab wounds. They were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment where Monu succumbed to his injuries and Vimal was undergoing treatment.

Based on Vimal’s statement, a case was registered and four including Jugnu were arrested.

“It was Karan who stabbed Monu,” the DCP said.