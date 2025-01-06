A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck by two men in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening while he was on his way home, police said. The victim, Nasir Khan, an electrician, is out of danger and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The accused, Rahul Singh, 24, and Sohail Khan, 22, both residents of Tughlakabad Extension, were apprehended and beaten by locals before being handed over to the police. 22-yr-old man shot at in S Delhi’s Sangam Vihar; attackers caught and beaten by locals

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “A call was received at the police control room at around 8.30pm regarding firing. Upon reaching the spot, officers met the caller, Asif Khan, who stated that his brother-in-law Nasir had been shot. Locals had caught and beaten two suspects, who were later arrested from the hospital.”

According to Nasir’s father, Abdul Sattar, around five to seven men arrived on two-wheelers, and two of them opened fire. “As soon as they shot my son, locals and some of our relatives caught two of them, while the others fled,” he said. Sattar added that Nasir had no known enmity with anyone.

However, a senior police officer revealed that the accused had targeted Nasir to avenge an earlier altercation involving hisbrother. “The accused claimed Nasir’s brother had thrashed one of them a few weeks ago, and they wanted revenge. They couldn’t find his brother, so they attacked Nasir instead. These claims are being verified,” the officer said.

Police disclosed that Sohail Khan has three prior criminal cases, while Rahul Singh has two, including charges of attempted murder and attempted culpable homicide. Investigators recovered two empty cartridges from the crime scene. The two were charged with attempt to murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In response to the crime, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and convener Arvind Kejriwal criticised the city’s law and order situation, blaming Union home minister Amit Shah. “Amit Shah ji, please stop this. What have you people done to Delhi? Do something. Prime Minister, if Amit Shah is not able to do it, then give us a capable home minister who can provide security to the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal posted on X.