25-year-old injured in Karol Bagh firing over personal enmity

A 25-year-old man was injured after he was allegedly shot near Faiz Road in west Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the early hours of Friday by at least four assailants with whom he appeared to have a longstanding rivalry, police said. A case was registered at Karol Bagh police station (Photo for representation)

The victim and the accused were riding separate two-wheelers at the time of the firing. A case was registered at Karol Bagh police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, police said.

“Initial probe has revealed that the attack happened over personal enmity. The victim and the alleged accused were known to each other. All four suspects have been identified. Raids are being conducted to arrest them,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Additional DCP (central) Rishi Kumar said that at 3.55am, a medico-legal certificate was received from the hospital associated with Lady Hardinge Medical College regarding a patient admitted with a gunshot injury. The statement of the injured man was recorded, and he provided preliminary details about the attackers.

The victim, a resident of Anand Parbat in central Delhi, told police that he was returning home on a two-wheeler after attending party when he was waylaid by four men on two motorcycles. An altercation broke out, and the suspects fired three bullets at him, one of which struck him. The attackers fled the area, a police officer said.

In another attempt-to-murder case reported from east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, a man was injured after his friends attacked him with a knife following an altercation over a personal issue on Thursday night. The injured man was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical attention. A call regarding the quarrel and stabbing was received around 9pm, said DCP (Shahdara) RP Meena, adding that a case was registered and raids were on to nab the accused.