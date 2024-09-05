26-year-old content creator held for series of burglaries

NEW DELHI Burglaries took place on June 5 and 14, July 10, 11 and 14, and August 26 in Vasant Kunj. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old man who wanted to become a social media content creator and influencer was arrested for a series of at least six burglaries in Vasant Kunj between June 5 and August 26, police said, adding they recovered 12 expensive imported watches, seven perfumes and three sunglasses he purchased with stolen money.

The suspect was identified as Vivek Kumar Gupta, who came from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Noida.

“Hundreds of CCTV footage were obtained and analysed and it was found that the burglaries were committed by the same set of people. They were identified as Gupta and his associate Vikhyat Sharma (22),” an investigator said.

The officer, requesting anonymity, said the burglaries took place on June 5 and 14, July 10, 11 and 14, and August 26.

Subsequently, when their antecedents were checked, Gupta was found to have been involved in three more cases of burglary reported in Kasganj and Noida. “Technical surveillance was mounted and both accused were arrested on August 31 from Vasant Kunj,” the officer said, adding that they were taken into police custody for five days for interrogation and recovery of stolen articles.

Police said that Gupta revealed he was a biker and wanted to be a content creator. His Instagram account, which had 312 followers, was filled with videos of him riding his bike at high speed. In one of the videos, the man was seen showing off his watch while riding the bike.

“His phone analysis revealed that he was also into online gambling and betting in casinos and pubs, and made money off it,” the officer said.