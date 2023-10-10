News / Cities / Delhi News / 26-yr-old welder didn’t return co-worker’s charger, pushed off 3rd floor building

26-yr-old welder didn’t return co-worker’s charger, pushed off 3rd floor building

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Police said the victim and the suspect scuffled moments before the 26-year-old was pushed off the third floor

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old welder in east Delhi was pushed off the third floor of an under-construction building at the east campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) in Geeta Colony by a co-worker following an alternation over a mobile charger late on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.

Netra Pal, 50, was arrested by the Geeta Colony police on Monday afternoon from an area near the NSUT campus (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Netra Pal, 50, was arrested by the Geeta Colony police on Monday afternoon from an area near the NSUT campus on charges that he killed Mohammad Salman alias Lalu, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

Meena said Salman had borrowed the mobile charger from Netra Pal and hadn’t returned it despite several reminders.

On Sunday night, the two argued over the mobile phone and a scuffle soon broke out. Meena said Netra Pal allegedly pushed Salman off the third floor during the scuffle.

Salman, who came to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar in search of work, is survived by a six-month-old daughter, wife and parents. He lived alone in Delhi, mostly at or around construction sites.

Meena said the police received information about the incident at about 1am after some workers at the construction site took Salman to the Sushruta Trauma Centre in north Delhi. Salman died soon after reaching the hospital.

A police officer associated with the case said a police team along with forensic experts reached the crime scene and collected the evidence. Police said at least four workers who were present on the third floor of the building, told the police about Salman being pushed down during the scuffle with Netra Pal who was missing.

A murder case was registered and Netra Pal was arrested on Monday, the officer said.

