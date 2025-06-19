29 illegal Bangladeshi nationals held in Delhi, deportation underway

Delhi Police detained 29 Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the Capital during two separate operations in east and southwest Delhi, officials said Wednesday, as part of its ongoing crackdown to identify and deport undocumented foreign nationals. In a separate crackdown in southwest Delhi on June 12, 17 more Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, were detained during a door-to-door verification drive. (Representational image)

In east Delhi’s Anand Vihar, 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors, were apprehended. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said the individuals had entered India through illegal riverine routes and were living without valid documentation.

“Digital evidence linking them to Bangladeshi citizenship was recovered from their phones. All were residents of Kalirhat village in Bangladesh’s Phulbari area,” said Dhania, adding that deportation proceedings have begun via the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), with child welfare protocols initiated for the minors. Since November 2024, police in the east district have deported 37 such illegal immigrants, he said.

In a separate crackdown in southwest Delhi on June 12, 17 more Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, were detained during a door-to-door verification drive.

“They entered India via jungle routes or by train and were residing without legal status,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel. He added that one woman went into labour during the deportation process and gave birth to a baby boy at Safdarjung Hospital. Both mother and child were later shifted to a detention centre.

All 17 were residents of Tellipara village in Bangladesh’s Kurigram district. They were handed over to the Badola detention centre pending deportation through FRRO coordination.