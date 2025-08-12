3 die as scooty collides with car
Three friends were killed in a scooter crash with a car in Najafgarh; the driver fled. Police are searching for the suspect, Sahil Tyagi.
Three friends, aged 22 and 23, were killed after their scooter collided with a Tata Nexon car in the early hours on Sunday, police said on Monday.
They were riding on the wrong side on Urban Extension Road (UER) from Dwarka to Najafgarh. Identified as Basant Kumar,23, Pawan Kumar,22, and Sunny Kumar,22, they worked at different grocery shops in Main Najafgarh Market, the police added.
The accused driver fled from the spot, however, left the vehicle around a kilometre ahead. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Najafgarh police station. The accused, identified as Sahil Tyagi, is a resident of Dharampur village in Gurugram in Haryana, said police.
He was behind the wheel when the accident took place around 3 am on Sunday on the UER’s carriageway from Dwarka to Najafgarh near Metro flats and close to Sai Baba temple, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, adding that search is on to nab the accused.
