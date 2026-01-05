New Delhi: Three firefighters were injured in firefighting operations in the top-floor flat of a five-story building in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Sunday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and Delhi Police. 3 firemen hurt in firefighting operation in East Delhi

The injured firemen were rushed to a nearby hospital, and are currently out of danger, officials said.

The fire department was informed about the fire at 1.05pm on Sunday and two fire tenders were rushed to the fire spot.

“Around 2 pm, station officer Firoz Khan informed the Mandawali fire station that there was a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blast due to which three firemen had been injured during the firefighting operation. Thereafter three more fire tenders were deployed. The situation was brought under control by 4pm,” said a senior DFS officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said that three calls were received by the police regarding the fire and the blast. During the enquiry, Aditya Singh, 24, who lives in the flat and works at a multinational company in Noida, told the police that he was asleep when the incident happened.

“Around 1pm, a short-circuit occurred in the room heater, triggering the fire. The fire spread quickly and Singh rushed out of the flat. One cooking gas cylinder exploded during the firefighting operation, injuring the three firemen. No other person was injured. The fire gutted household articles. No foul play has been found so far,” added DCP Dhania.