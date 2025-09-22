Three men were injured after a group of robbers stabbed them for resisting a snatching bid in southeast Delhi’s Garhi Village. The incident took place Saturday night and the victims managed to catch two of the accused and handed them over to the police. 3 injured while resisting snatching bid

The three victims are currently undergoing treatment and are stable, police said, adding that a 16-year-old boy has been apprehended while a 21-year-old man, identified as Akash Kumar, has been arrested. Kumar also has a previous theft case registered against him, officials said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 10.15pm at Amar Colony police station. Locals informed the police that a group of four to five men had attempted to rob a passerby and attacked those who intervened.

Hemant Tiwari, DCP (southeast) said, “The SHO along with local staff reached the spot and found that two of the victims went to AIIMS trauma centre, while the third was taken by the PCR. Two suspects, caught by the locals, were also handed over to the police.”

The police said the complainant, Mithoo Kumar, alleged that on Saturday night he was returning home from work when someone pushed him near Sheetla Mata Mandir. He was waylaid by a group of four to five men who started beating him up and snatched his mobile phone, they added.

As Kumar screamed for help, two locals rushed to help him. During the scuffle, one of the attackers took a knife and stabbed all three men.

The other two victims were identified as Taksh and Bhavishya Shrirandha.

Bhavishya said he was a state level school football player and also participated in under 19 cricket tournaments. He is a first year LLB student. Taksh is training to be a boxer.

Police said while Kumar sustained multiple stab wounds in leg and abdomen, Bhavishya was stabbed in the thigh and Taksh in the buttocks.

The accused were taken for a mandatory medical examination, said police.

Bhavishya said, “I have been stabbed in the leg and need a walking frame for sometime. Last night, I was roaming around when I saw an old man being thrashed by a group of men. They had already snatched his phone but were still beating him. I rushed to help him but the accused caught me and stabbed me. They were going to attack me again but my friend intervened. He was stabbed in the back. They also stabbed the old man. Our neighbours then came and helped us stop them.”

Police said the accused are being interrogated about their associates.