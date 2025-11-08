Three minor boys stabbed a 51-year-old contractor to death in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Friday, police said, adding that the accused have been apprehended. 3 minors stab 51-yr-old man to death to avenge 2021 murder

According to police, the boys allegedly killed Rakesh Kumar in revenge for an incident four years ago when Kumar and his friends had killed two men on suspicion of theft in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park. One of the detained minors is a relative of a victim who was killed in 2021.

“On Friday, we received information that Kumar was admitted to BJRM Hospital by his friends. He was found with multiple stab wounds and died during the treatment,” a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, police said it was found that Kumar had earlier been arrested in the 2021 double murder case. “He and his friends lynched two men on suspicion of theft. They were thrashed and beaten to death. All were arrested at the time while Kumar was released on bail in October last year and was facing trial before Rohini Courts,” said an officer.

During interrogation in the Friday murder, CCTV footage was checked and the three minors were seen stabbing Kumar multiple times before fleeing the spot at around 1.15am.

“The motive appears to be revenge, as one of the juveniles is the cousin of a man who was murdered by Kumar in 2021,” the another officer said. The minors were then identified and apprehended later in the day.