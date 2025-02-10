32-year-old raped in Delhi hotel, CAPF officer arrested

A 50-year-old inspector of a central armed police force was arrested for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman in a hotel room in Mahipalpur under the pretext of offering her a receptionist job, police said on Sunday. The accused was arrested on February 5 and sent to judicial custody on Thursday, they added. The accused was arrested on February 5 and sent to judicial custody (File)

According to a senior police officer, the woman called the police on February 5, saying that she had been sexually assaulted by a man who had promised her a job. “When police reached the hotel, they met the woman, who narrated the ordeal,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer said that about five months ago, the woman received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as an officer of the department and collected personal details from her on the pretext of official work. Later, he met her in Jhajjar, where she lived with her husband, and assured her of a job, the officer added.

On February 5, the woman had gone to a hospital in Dhaula Kuan for a check-up, but the outpatient department was closed due to elections, police said. Outside the hospital, she met Niwas, who told her he would introduce her to a hotel owner for a receptionist job. He took her to a Mahipalpur hotel, saying the owner was his friend and would arrive shortly, they added.

“He then took her to a room and first went outside in the lobby. But when she went to use the washroom, he came inside the room and locked it. He then forced himself on her even though she tried to push him away. After the rape, when he went to the toilet, the complainant ran out of the room and the hotel. She informed her husband about the incident and called police,” the officer said.

Based on her complaint, a case of assault was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station. “With the help of technical surveillance, the accused was apprehended and questioned in detail. He was then arrested the same day and sent to judicial custody subsequently,” the officer added.

Police said the woman underwent a medical examination, which confirmed she had been sexually assaulted. The investigation is ongoing, officers aware of the case added.

