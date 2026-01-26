33 Delhi cops to get merit awards on R-Day

Thirty three officers of the Delhi Police will receive awards on Republic Day as a recognition of their acts of gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious contribution. The honours include 14 Medals for Gallantry, two President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service. Security on high alert in front of the illuminated Kartavya Path and India Gate on the eve of Republic Day. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Additional commissioner of police Pramod Singh Kushwah, sub-inspector (SI) Rajeev Kumar and SI Shibu RS will get the gallantry award for confronting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattu near Mayur Vihar on January 14, 2024.

Despite coming under indiscriminate fire and sustaining bullets, the team overpowered Mattu, a key figure in the killing of five security personnel in Kashmir in 2022, police said in a statement.

SI Udham Singh is being honoured for “bravery” displayed during a November 2023 operation against sharpshooters linked to Canada-based terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla. Facing direct gunfire, Singh and his team chased, engaged and apprehended two armed suspects, averting a major crime, the statement added.

Another gallantry medal is being awarded to inspector Nishant Dahiya, inspector Manjit Singh (then SI) and SI Amit Bhati for a high-risk interception on Ring Road in October 2023, when two armed associates of Arsh Dalla opened fire and attempted to unpin a live hand grenade.

The officers disarmed the accused and seized a live grenade and a firearm, said the police.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, SI Anshu Chaudhary and head constable Aleem Ahmad are being recognised for neutralising wanted National Investigation Agency (NIA)-listed terrorist, Rizwan Ali during an armed encounter near Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park in August 2024.

Inspector Krishan Kumar of the anti-gang squad earned the gallantry medal for leading an operation in January 2024 against a key arms supplier of the Kala Jathedi gang. Despite being hit on his bulletproof jacket, he led from the front, resulting in the recovery of multiple automatic and country-made pistols and ammunition, said police.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to retired SI Gainender Singh Rana for his services with forensic teams and to SI Naval Kumar for her work at the Central Bureau of Investigation and Delhi Police’s women staff units.

The Medal for Meritorious Service recipients include joint commissioner Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Krishan Kumar, ACP Vimal Chadha and ACP Nisha Dixit.