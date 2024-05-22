35-year-old stabs 50-year-old neighbour over garbage dumping

A 35-year-old man stabbed his 50-year-old neighbour three times, injuring him critically, following an altercation over removing garbage from the roadside in Kabir Basti, Subzi Madi, north Delhi, on Tuesday morning, police said. A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The family members of the victim, identified as Sikandar Sonkar, left garbage on the roadside, near the house of their neighbour, Mannu Jaggi, after a family function organised at their house.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Mannu was annoyed by the garbage dumped near his house. An altercation started between him and Sonkar over removing the waste items. During the alternation, Mannu brought a knife and stabbed Sonkar three times, before fleeing the crime scene. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” a police officer said.

The officer said that a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station and multiple teams were formed to conduct raids and nab the absconding suspect. Sonkar is a painter by profession and paints houses and other concrete structures.