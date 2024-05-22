 35-year-old stabs 50-year-old neighbour over garbage dumping | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

35-year-old stabs 50-year-old neighbour over garbage dumping

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The family members of the victim, identified as Sikandar Sonkar, left garbage on the roadside, near the house of their neighbour, Mannu Jaggi, after a family function organised at their house. During the alternation, Mannu brought a knife and stabbed Sonkar three times

A 35-year-old man stabbed his 50-year-old neighbour three times, injuring him critically, following an altercation over removing garbage from the roadside in Kabir Basti, Subzi Madi, north Delhi, on Tuesday morning, police said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The family members of the victim, identified as Sikandar Sonkar, left garbage on the roadside, near the house of their neighbour, Mannu Jaggi, after a family function organised at their house.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Mannu was annoyed by the garbage dumped near his house. An altercation started between him and Sonkar over removing the waste items. During the alternation, Mannu brought a knife and stabbed Sonkar three times, before fleeing the crime scene. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” a police officer said.

The officer said that a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station and multiple teams were formed to conduct raids and nab the absconding suspect. Sonkar is a painter by profession and paints houses and other concrete structures.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 35-year-old stabs 50-year-old neighbour over garbage dumping

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On