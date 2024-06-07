 35-yr-old man, who jumped bail in 2012 murder, arrested for Nizamuddin murder | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
35-yr-old man, who jumped bail in 2012 murder, arrested for Nizamuddin murder

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 07, 2024 05:27 PM IST

The accused, Mohd Javed, was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in a 2012 murder case but hadn’t been arrested

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man, previously accused of murder, robbery and rape cases, has been arrested on a charge of killing a 25-year-old friend who slapped him during an altercation a few days ago, police said on Friday after the arrest of Mohammed Javed from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

A police officer lamented that no one tried to intervene and stop the fight, or catch Javed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A police officer lamented that no one tried to intervene and stop the fight, or catch Javed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said Javed stabbed the victim, Rohit alias Mogl, on a crowded street leading to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in south Delhi, on Wednesday, his revenge for Rohit slapping him two days earlier after Javed again reprimanded Rohit for repeatedly harassing a woman whom he considered his sister.

“Many people had gathered on the street where the two men quarrelled and Javed stabbed Rohit at least five times with a knife that he was carrying before fleeing. Nobody tried to stop the fight or catch Javed,” a police officer added.

Javed went back to his house a short distance away in Sarai Kale Khan to change the blood-stained clothes and left for his sister’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad from where he was eventually arrested, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

A police officer lamented that no one tried to intervene and stop the fight, or catch Javed.

It is, however, not clear why Javed hadn’t been arrested after being notified last year as a fugitive.

Police said Javed was first booked in an assault case in 2009 when he was just 20, followed by a robbery case the same year. In 2012, he was arrested in a murder and robbery case. Once he was out on bail, Javed was booked in an attempt to murder case in the Nizamuddin area in 2016. In 2021, he was arrested for raping a minor girl in adjoining Sarai Kale Khan area.

To be sure, Javed had been wanted man because he never turned up for his trial in the 2012 murder case after being released on bail. Police said the trial court finally declared Mohd Javed as a proclaimed offender last year. Once a suspect is declared a proclaimed offender, they can be arrested by any law enforcement agency in the country, irrespective of the territorial jurisdiction.

.

News / Cities / Delhi / 35-yr-old man, who jumped bail in 2012 murder, arrested for Nizamuddin murder
