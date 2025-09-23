36 Malaria cases reported past week

The city is witnessing an increasing trend in the number of Malaria cases, with 36 such cases recorded last week — highest in this period in the past five years — as per Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. The total count in Delhi this year has reached 333 so far. (HT Archive)

The number of malaria cases during the same period in the Capital last year was logged at 309.

The number of Dengue and Chikungunya cases recorded in the city last week also depicted an upward trend from the previous week, with Dengue cases rising from 62 to 66, and Chikungunya cases from 4 to 6. The Delhi Cantonment zone recorded the highest number of Dengue cases at 12, while the Najafgarh MCD zone saw 6 cases, and the Central, Karol Bagh, South, and Shahdara North recording 5 cases each. One case was recorded in the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Railway zones.