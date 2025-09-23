Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

36 Malaria cases reported past week

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:14 am IST

Delhi reports a surge in malaria cases, with 36 recorded last week, the highest in five years, totaling 333 this year. Dengue and Chikungunya cases also rise.

The city is witnessing an increasing trend in the number of Malaria cases, with 36 such cases recorded last week — highest in this period in the past five years — as per Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. The total count in Delhi this year has reached 333 so far.

(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)

The number of malaria cases during the same period in the Capital last year was logged at 309.

The number of Dengue and Chikungunya cases recorded in the city last week also depicted an upward trend from the previous week, with Dengue cases rising from 62 to 66, and Chikungunya cases from 4 to 6. The Delhi Cantonment zone recorded the highest number of Dengue cases at 12, while the Najafgarh MCD zone saw 6 cases, and the Central, Karol Bagh, South, and Shahdara North recording 5 cases each. One case was recorded in the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Railway zones.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 36 Malaria cases reported past week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On