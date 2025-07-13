374 kanwar camps in Delhi this year; CM reviews facilities

The Delhi government has received 374 applications for kanwar camps, up from 170 last year, and all of them have been approved, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday. Chief minister Rekha Gupta held a high-level review meeting with her cabinet colleagues Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra to review the arrangements at the kanwar camps on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Gupta on Saturday discussed the facilities being provided in the camps with ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra and other senior government officials in a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

“The application process was made transparent through a single-window system, eliminating the need for applicants to approach multiple agencies. Now, permissions are being granted within 48 to 70 hours,” Gupta said after the meeting.

She also said that all the camps are being provided with up to 1,200 units of electricity free of cost. “The government is handling toilet arrangements with 24/7 sanitation staff to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the camps. Medical teams will be stationed at the camps, coordinating with nearby hospitals for emergency services. Traffic, police, and municipal arrangements have been finalised in advance to ensure a smooth experience for all. Grand entry gates are being set up at Delhi’s borders, and the government is fully prepared to give a warm and respectful welcome to the devotees,” she said.

This year the Delhi government is giving up to ₹10 lakh financial aid through direct benefit transfers to registered kanwar committees who set up tents where they provide basic facilities to kanwaiyas such as food, place to rest, medical aid. Gupta said the financial assistance will be given on a 50-50 basis: 50% before the event and the remaining 50% afterwards.

In a separate meeting, Gupta met with representatives of Ramlila Associations and assured them that the government would ensure all necessary support to conduct Ramlila events smoothly, safely, and with dignity.