4 held for raping woman in Batla House for 2 years: Police

New Delhi: Four people were arrested for raping, threatening, and wrongfully confining a 23-year-old woman in Batla House, southeast Delhi, between 2022 and 2024, police said on Thursday. Police said another accused, the husband of the survivor, is already lodged in a Haryana jail in an illegal arms case.

The accused were arrested last week. Police said another accused, the husband of the survivor, is already lodged in a Haryana jail in an illegal arms case.

An officer, who did not wish to be named, said the survivor, a resident of Jamia Nagar in south Delhi, approached the Jamia Nagar police station on May 14 and registered a complaint, alleging rape and mental harassment by her husband and four others, including his family members.

“The woman alleged that she was first brought to a house in Batla House in 2022 and raped by her husband and others. Later, she was taken to Uttar Pradesh, where the sexual exploitation continued,” the officer said.

The woman told the police that she could not gather the courage to approach the police as she was continuously threatened. It was after her husband was arrested by the Haryana Police in 2025 that she decided to flee his house, the police said.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, a case of kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station under sections 366, 376, 506, 342 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code as the alleged crime had happened when the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was not enforce.

The woman had also alleged that her husband had befriended her on social media in 2021 after impersonating a man from her religion, and both got married. It was during her stay at UP that she found that her husband was from a different community and his family was involved in gunrunning, she alleged.