4 missing Delhi schoolgirls found in Punjab’s Amritsar: Police
The police said that no physical offence has been found committed with the four Delhi schoolgirls in their medical examination
Four schoolgirls of Badarpur area of Southeast Delhi, who were reported missing since Wednesday, were found in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday, police said. No physical offence has been found committed with them in their medical examination, they added.
Esha Pandey, the deputy commissioner of police (Southeast), said that on Wednesday, one complainant (Naveen Kumar) reported at Badarpur police station that his daughter, studying in Class 9 of the Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Tajpur Pahari, neither reached the school nor came back home. “The complainant further said that three of her classmates were also missing. Accordingly, an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was registered at Badarpur police station. Keeping in view the sensitivity and safety of the children, different teams were formed and investigation of the case was taken up with utmost priority,” she said.
She further said that almost all the close friends of the missing girls were examined minutely. “During local enquiry, four juveniles were minutely examined and clues were obtained. As none of the girls was having mobile phones, ascertaining their exact location and whereabouts was really a tough task. In the meantime, one of the missing girls contacted her mother and her mother informed the police about that call. The team immediately contacted the number from which the call was received and it was found that the location of the girls was near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The team contacted the officials at Galliara police station in Amritsar and asked them to provide safe custody to the girls,” she said.
When contacted, Paramjit Singh, the in-charge of Galliara police station, said the police received information from Delhi about the missing girls along with their pictures. “The Punjab police team, along with Siromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee employees, searched the Golden Temple complex and nearby areas, including inns. During the search, the girls were found sleeping in the inns. The Delhi police team, with the family members of the girls, came to Galliara police station and took them back to Delhi, after essential formalities. During interrogation, the girls told the Punjab police that they had a quarrel with their family members, as a result of which they left the house and reached Amritsar,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi police officials said that the missing girls have been brought to Delhi and further proceedings, including medical examinations, counselling and production in child welfare committee are being done. “All the four girls have been medically examined and no offence is found committed with them,” said Pandey.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics