A 40-year-old man was found dead in a Paharganj hotel room on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. 40-year-old man found dead in hotel room in Delhi

The man, identified as Sachin Sagar a resident of Malkaganj in north Delhi, had checked into Hotel Sahil with a woman around 12.15pm. The woman left a few hours later.

When Sagar failed to respond to a waiter, hotel staff entered the room and found him unresponsive. Police were informed, and no external injuries were found on his body. A sex-enhancing tablet was recovered from the room. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated, officials said.

Additional commissioner of police (central) Rishi Kumar Singh said that a call was received at the Nabi Karim police station regarding a person who was lying dead inside a room on Arakashan Road. A police team went to the hotel and met its manager, Muntzar Alam, 35.