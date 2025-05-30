Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

40-year-old man found dead in hotel room in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2025 06:50 AM IST

A 40-year-old man, Sachin Sagar, was found dead in a Paharganj hotel. No injuries were noted; a sex-enhancing tablet was recovered. Inquest proceedings underway.

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a Paharganj hotel room on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

40-year-old man found dead in hotel room in Delhi
40-year-old man found dead in hotel room in Delhi

The man, identified as Sachin Sagar a resident of Malkaganj in north Delhi, had checked into Hotel Sahil with a woman around 12.15pm. The woman left a few hours later.

When Sagar failed to respond to a waiter, hotel staff entered the room and found him unresponsive. Police were informed, and no external injuries were found on his body. A sex-enhancing tablet was recovered from the room. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated, officials said.

Additional commissioner of police (central) Rishi Kumar Singh said that a call was received at the Nabi Karim police station regarding a person who was lying dead inside a room on Arakashan Road. A police team went to the hotel and met its manager, Muntzar Alam, 35.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 40-year-old man found dead in hotel room in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On