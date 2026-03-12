New Delhi, A 24-hour drive conducted by the Delhi Police across three districts in the northern range led to the arrest of 47 criminals, including 21 'bad characters', and the seizure of illegal firearms and knives, an official said on Thursday. 47 criminals held in 24-hour police drive to clean up street crime

Police said Operation Shastra was carried out from 8 am on March 11 to 8 am on March 12 to curb street crime and ensure maintenance of law and order.

During the drive, police teams from Outernorth, Rohini and Northwest districts conducted coordinated raids and registered 43 cases under the Arms Act. As part of the crackdown, officers recovered 13 illegal country-made pistols, 16 live cartridges and 31 knives, while a stolen motorcycle was also seized.

Police said several of those arrested were habitual offenders with multiple criminal involvements, including robbery, extortion, snatching and attempt to murder.

Among those arrested was Dinesh alias Doremon, a bad character of Ashok Vihar police station, who has 17 criminal involvements and was apprehended with an illegal firearm and a stolen motorcycle.

In another case, Gaurav, who has two previous involvements, was arrested after police found him flaunting firearms and knives on his social media profile. He was earlier involved in a murder case and an Arms Act case, police said.

Mahesh alias Chikna, a 'bad character' of Rohini police station, who has seven cases against him, including two murder cases, was also arrested during the drive.

Police also apprehended Nasiruddin alias Nasir, who has seven previous criminal involvements and has been frequently changing his addresses to evade arrest.

Apart from the Arms Act cases, the police also registered 25 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 24 persons with the seizure of 723 litres of illicit liquor. In a separate action, 9.3 kg of cannabis was seized under the NDPS Act and three people were apprehended, while seven cases under the Gambling Act led to the arrest of 14 persons. Police said such drives will continue.

