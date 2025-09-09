4-yr-old boy dies as house ledge collapses in Delhi’s Narela after rains

A four-year-old boy died after a portion of a ledge collapsed on him outside his home in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Monday, police said. The child was playing near the entrance of his family’s house in Prem Colony when the structure gave way, fatally injuring him. Police said the family, which has been living in the house for more than 10 years, had only recently begun renovation work. (Getty Images)

According to investigators, the family owns the house and had recently expanded it by constructing a separate washroom on the first floor, which involved removing part of an existing wall. Police suspect the newly built washroom, placed over the ledge, weakened the structure and that the rains further destabilised it. A PCR call about the incident was made soon after around 4pm.

Hareshwar Swami, DCP (outer north), said, “The station house officer along with his team reached the spot. They found that a portion of an old ledge had fallen. The first floor had iron girders and washrooms built on both sides. The structure was weak, and it fell due to the rains.”

Police said the boy was playing with a toy when the ledge collapsed on him. His mother and neighbours managed to pull him out of the debris, but he had sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared him dead.

“The enquiry into the matter is being conducted, and appropriate action will be initiated as per the outcome,” added DCP Swami. Police said the family, which has been living in the house for more than 10 years, had only recently begun renovation work. The boy’s father works in wedding music bands, officials added.

A police officer said, “We will have to book them for a negligent act, but as of now, an enquiry is being done…” The ledge was too weak, and incessant rains over the week further weakened the structure. It could not take the weight of the new construction.”