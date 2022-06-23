5 cops injured in knife attack at Delhi’s Shahdara cyber cell police station

Five policemen and one home guard personnel suffered injuries when an unidentified man stabbed them on the third floor of Shahdara cyber cell police station on Wednesday afternoon, officers said.

Police said that one policeman is critical while others are also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), Dependra Pathak said that the accused has been identified as 28-year-old Bharat Bhati of Bharat Nagar extension in Shahdara district.

“At 1.45pm, he reached the reception desk of Shahdara police station, on the ground floor, and after speaking with the personnel there, he went to the cyber cell office, which is located on the third floor of the police station building. When the policemen on the third floor saw Bhati recording a video on his mobile phone, they asked him not to do so. In return, he took out a knife and went on a stabbing spree. Everyone was taken by surprise. A constable, who was coming from the ground floor met the accused person on the stairs, and was stabbed in the chest. He suffered grievous injuries. He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and his condition is reportedly stable,” Pathak said.

Pathak said others suffered cuts and wounds on their hands and legs and they were declared out of danger after primary treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. “A home guard also suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack. The accused also hurt himself by banging his head against the walls of the police station. He was subsequently overpowered by the personnel. After providing first-aid to the accused, we have started questioning him,” the special commissioner said.

He added that further investigation in the matter is underway.

“The accused was also named in a road accident case in 2014. The weapon used in the attack has also been recovered from the scene of crime. The process of registering an FIR in the matter has already been initiated,” Pathak said.