5 held as Delhi police crack women-run theft gangs; stolen valuables worth 1 cr recovered

The Delhi Police railway unit busted two organised women-led theft gangs who allegedly stole jewellery and other valuables from people in lifts or escalators at railway stations. The DCP added that they hid the stolen jewellery in stitched pockets or under shawls.

Police on Wednesday said they arrested five women and recovered stolen valuables worth ₹1 crore. One of the gangs was operating across Gujarat and Delhi, and another based out of Anand Parbat.

Police said the first gang was found at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, where the accused travelled from Palitana, in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. The women frequently changed their location after every theft, they added.

A team, led by inspector Lalit, SHO of Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, scanned over 100 CCTV footage cameras and arrested Sheetal alias Anu. “We arrested one of the gang members who was active in the recent theft cases. The gang targeted women inside lift cabins and quietly opened their handbags while another member distracted the victim,” said DCP (Railways) KPS Malhotra.

Jewellery and luxury watches worth ₹70 lakh have been recovered.

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based theft gang was busted at New Delhi Railway Station. A team, led by inspector Vishwanath Paswan, SHO of New Delhi Railway Station, arrested four women from Faridpuri Camp in the Anand Parbat area.

Police said the gang mostly targeted elderly women using escalators and carrying jewellery or valuables. “They studied the body language of women who appeared protective of their bags. The moment passengers stepped onto escalators, the accused would take jewellery from their purses and escape,” said DCP Malhotra. One of the accused, Laxmi Singh, has 13 previous cases of theft registered against her.

Jewellery worth ₹30 lakh has been recovered, added the police.

With arrests in both cases, police said they have successfully cracked two distinct modus operandi—lift thefts and escalator thefts—targeting women passengers at major railway stations.