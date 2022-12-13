5 held in Delhi for stealing cars, selling them in West Bengal, northeast

The Delhi Police on Tuesday announced arrest of five members of an inter-state gang of car thieves, who would steal vehicles at gunpoint in Delhi and supply them to West Bengal and states in North-east India with fake registration papers.

The gang would furnish the cars as per the demands of their customers -- including model and colour -- and would use women accomplices to avoid detection by the police, the officers said, adding that they have recovered three cars, including a Toyota Innova Crysta, and a country-made pistol and four bullets.

“The Innova Crysta car was stolen at gunpoint from west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on November 27. We tracked the movement of the stolen vehicle to Gurugram by examining over 100 CCTV cameras... Further, it was learnt that the vehicle was already dispatched to Siliguri, West Bengal after its fake documents were prepared in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. We have recovered the vehicle from Siliguri,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

Police said while tracking the Innova, they discovered the involvement of five people and began looking for them. “Through local informers we identified the building where the suspects lived and spoke to the landlord, who claimed that around 15 days ago, five men and three women had taken two rooms on rent,” said DCP Bansal.

On December 4, Bansal said, one of the suspects, identified as Daud Ibrahim, was caught with three associates from west Delhi, and police seized a stolen Honda City car they were travelling in, along with a country-made pistol and four bullets.

“Their interrogation revealed that they stole cars from Delhi-NCR as per the demands of their clients. They used to give the stolen vehicles to Vikas Thakur, who prepared fake documents of the vehicles and supplied them to North-east India with the help of the female members of the gang. We arrested Thakur last week and at his instance, recovered the stolen Innova,” the DCP said.

