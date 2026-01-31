5 killed in 3 road accidents with commercial vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi: At least five people were killed in three separate road accidents involving commercial vehicles across Delhi on Friday within a span of two hours, police said, adding that arrests have been made in all cases. Naaz Alam, a teacher, was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck (HT)

According to police, the first incident was reported at 2.22pm at northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. A call was received from Shah Alam Bandh Road stating that a water tanker had hit a scooty and the rider was crushed under the wheel. The passersby managed to catch the tanker driver.

The deceased was identified as Naaz Alam, a resident of Jahangirpuri and a government school teacher. Alam died on the spot. She was returning home on her scooty and was wearing a helmet. Police said Alam taught English to students at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Burari.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that a water tanker had hit a scooty. The rider of the scooty, Naaz Alam, died on the spot. The driver was identified as Jagdev Singh (59). He was apprehended,” said a senior police officer.

Soon after the incident, family members of Alam, commuters and locals gathered at the spot to stage a protest. Police said law and order was maintained.

The second incident was reported at 3pm from outer Delhi’s Narela, where a 40-year-old woman and her son died after their two-wheeler crashed into a truck. The incident took place near a temple on the Old Narela–Bawana Road.

DCP (outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said: “We received a call and a police team immediately reached the spot. The crime team was also called for inspection. It was revealed that a child and his mother were on a scooty when it hit a truck and got injured.”

Police said the woman and her 16-year-old son were headed home in Dariyapur Kalan when a truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road their scooty rammed into it.

Both the injured were shifted to hospitals, and the minor was declared brought dead at BJRM Hospital while the mother was declared dead at Valmiki Hospital.

The truck driver has been arrested, said the police.

The third accident took place at 3.30pm near Pul Prahaladpur in southeast Delhi, in which a dumper truck hit a bike and two men died on the spot, police said.

The accused, Vinod Kumar, was held from the spot. The deceased were identified as Bablu Kumar (26) and Shivam (27). Police said a PCR call was made by locals who said a speeding dumper ran over two men on a bike.

A police officer said: “A police team reached the spot and the men were found lying on the roadside near an ATM. A wrecked motorcycle was found nearby along with the dumper truck. The accused driver disclosed that he was driving the truck when he accidentally hit the bike due to fault in the road.”

The injured men were taken to AIIMS Trauma Center in a police van where one of them was declared brought dead. The second person died during treatment.

The officer added “On visual inspection, there is no road engineering fault noticed. We are investigating the matter.”

As per data from the Delhi Police, more than 1,617 people died in 1,578 fatal road crashes in 2025. In 2024, 1,551 deaths in 1,504 fatal accidents were recorded. Police said speeding, driving on the wrong side, drinking and driving are the major reasons behind the accidents.