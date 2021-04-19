IND USA
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

50 Covid-19 isolation coaches at Shakur Basti ready: Goyal

The Northern Railways said on Sunday that they have already deployed 50 coaches at the Shakur Basti Railway station and will deploy 25 coaches on one platform of the Anand Vihar Railway station in a couple of days.
By HT Correspondent
APR 19, 2021

Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said 50 Covid-19 isolation rail coaches with 800 beds are ready at Delhi’s Shakur Basti railway station and 25 coaches will soon be ready at Anand Vihar railway terminal.

“Government under PM Narendra Modi (is) leading the fight against Covid-19: 50 Cov-19 isolation coaches with 800 beds ready at Shakur Basti Station & 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar Station in Delhi. Railways can setup more than 3 lakh isolation beds across the country on States’ demand,” the minister tweeted on Sunday.

The government had designed these Covid-19 isolation coaches last year for patients with mild symptoms in areas where states have “exhausted the facilities” and need to augment capacities for isolation of both suspected and confirmed cases.

