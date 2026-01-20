52-yr-old out on bail booked for running drug racket: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a 52-year-old habitual offender for allegedly recruiting poor boys and running an organised syndicate involved in procurement and sale of narcotic substances, senior police officers said on Monday. An FIR under Section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was filed (Representative photo)

The FIR, under section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),was registered against Anand Raj alias Sagar at the Mahendra Park police station on Wednesday, police said, adding that Raj is absconding.

Raj, a resident of northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, had been involved in 16 cases under various penal provisions. He was arrested in September 2024 in a case of sexual assault registered in 2021, and was later out on bail, added police.

His criminal antecedents first came to light nearly 30 years ago, when he was booked in a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide at the Jahangirpuri police station in 1996. Thereafter, he has been continuously involved in criminal activities such as bootlegging and drug peddling, said a police officer, quoting the FIR.

“Over the time, Raj started acting conjointly with his brother, Pawan Raj, in unlawful activities. He started selling and possessing prohibited psychotropic substances. He systematically organised a criminal syndicate by recruiting poor boys to sell illegal drugs,” the officer said.

Another police officer said a detailed examination of Raj’s criminal background showed that his activities are “continuous, structured, and profit-oriented.”

“Raj’s illegal activities have led to an increase in drug abuse and related crimes, thereby posing a serious threat to public safety. Despite repeated arrests and judicial proceedings, he continues committing similar offences,” the second officer said.

In 2019, a criminal case was registered against Raj on the directions of the juvenile justice board after a child in conflict with law disclosed before the JJB that he used to purchase prohibited psychotropic substances from him, the officer said.

“If convicted, a person booked under BNS’s section 111 will have to face a minimum of five years of imprisonment and a fine that will not be less than ₹5 lakh. The accused may get a death sentence or life imprisonment along with a fine not less than ₹10 lakh if any death occurs due to the organised crime,” the officer added.