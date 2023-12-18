56-year-old roughed up by two in road rage in Delhi, dies

A 56-year-old man died after he was beaten by two men at a traffic light in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi, police officers said, adding that prima facie, the case appears to be one of road rage. Ravinder Singh complained of uneasiness and was taken to Guru Govind Singh Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 5.30pm. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer identified the deceased as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar.

The accused were identified as Jatin Samariya and his cousin Pawan Samariya, both 21 years old, who were arrested from their Paschim Vihar residence late on Sunday night, they added.

A police officer probing the case said Singh was returning home in his Maruti WagonR with his son Taran Jot, 20, and nephew Mankirat Singh, 24, when they were nearly hit by the occupants of a Hyundai Creta.

The officer said the two cars stopped at a traffic signal near the Tagore Garden Metro station, and Singh stepped out of his car.

“Both occupants of the Creta also got out, and one of them assaulted Singh,” the officer said, declining to be named.

Taran Jot also stepped out, and he too was assaulted. “Two people were hitting my father constantly in front of my eyes... one man was also about to attack me with a glass bottle but a passerby stopped him,” he said.

Singh subsequently called the police control room, and a quick response team reached the spot. “Singh was explaining the incident to the beat staff and emergency officer when he complained of uneasiness and was taken to Guru Govind Singh Hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report.

Later, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. “

Multiple teams from local police and operation staff were formed to trace the culprits,” the officer said, adding that the two cousins were arrested from their home late on Saturday night.