6 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area

Firefighting operation underway in Madanpur Khadar area near Kalindi Kunj.(ANI)
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:25 AM IST

A fire broke out at the Madanpur Khadar area near Kalindi Kunj in the national capital early on Sunday.

At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to carry out fire fighting operations to douse the blaze.

This comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning.

The Delhi fire brigade had rushed 30 fire engines to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the massive fire at showrooms of Lajpat Nagar's Central Market, informed Delhi Fire Services on Saturday.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg also mentioned that the situation is now under control and cooling operation is underway.

