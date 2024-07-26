700 birds, mostly parakeets, rescued from Old Delhi Market

At least 736 birds of six different species that are protected under different schedules of the Wildlife Act were rescued from at least two shops at Coat market, which is also known as Kabootar market, in Jama Masjid in central Delhi following a raid conducted by the department of forest and wildlife on Thursday evening, senior officials of the department said. The rescued birds. (Forest and Wildlife departments)

The birds were kept in multiple small and big cages made of metal and plastics. The cages were stacked in cramped spaces in the shops in inhumane condition by their custodians. The people who ran and managed the shops fled the area after seeing the raiding team. Some personnel from the local Jama Masjid police station assisted the forest and wildlife department’s raiding team during the search and rescue operation of the birds, the officials said.

Deputy conservator of forests (central division) Anamika said that the 736 rescued birds included Parakeets and Munias, were of six different species. These included 325 Scaly Breasted Munias, 190 Rose Ringed Parakeets, 123 Black Headed Munias, 39 Red Munias, 37 Alexandrine Parakeets, and 22 Plum Headed Parakeets. “The seized birds have been kept in the central forest division with the necessary arrangement of food and water. After keeping them in observation for some time, they will be released in Asola Bhatti Sanctuary,” Anamika (goes by a single name) added.

According to forest officials, the raid was initiated after the central forest division received a tip-off about the illegal keeping of protected species in shops at Jama Masjid. A team comprising wildlife inspectors, foresters, wildlife and forest guards, and animal handlers was assembled and, with local police assistance, proceeded to the Coat Market.

“Since our team had to conduct the raid and rescue operation in a sensitive locality, we roped in the local Jama Masjid police staff so that they can handle any security and safety issue,” said the DCF. Upon arrival, two individuals fled, and the team found two locked shops. Upon opening the locks, they discovered birds kept in small, stacked cages, she added.

All the birds, covered under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, were rescued and their conditions were assessed by the SOS team before being moved to the central forest division for observation, said officials.

“A case under sections 9, 39, 49, punishable under 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered at the Jama Masjid police station on the complaint of Forester Karnail Singh. The police will investigate the matter further and action against the culprits will be taken as per law,” added Anamika.

Regarding the source and purpose of the protected birds, a senior police officer said, “Our probe is in the initial stage, and we are yet to catch the people who had kept the birds in the shops.”

Meanwhile, another police officer, who requested anonymity, mentioned that many shopkeepers in the Kabootar Market are involved in the illegal sale and supply of birds, including protected species, both individually and in bulk.