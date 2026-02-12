72-year-old tantrik was linkedto similar murders in UP, Raj

The 72-year-old tantrik arrested on Wednesday in connection with the deaths of three people found inside a car in northwest Delhi’s Peeragarhi Flyover was the main accused in at least two previous murder cases in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh allegedly employing a similar modus operandi, investigators probing the triple murder said. According to police, the case was initially registered as abetment of suicide and poisoning, but Kamruddin was later arrested and chargesheeted for murder and poisoning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Although Kamruddin, alias “Baba,” was arrested in both earlier cases, he secured bail and was released due to what investigators described as a lack of strong evidence. He was out on bail in a 2025 murder case registered in Uttar Pradesh at the time of the Peeragarhi incident, police said. Officers added that they are also examining links to two more similar cases.

“Our investigation so far has revealed that Kamruddin was involved in four such cases. We have accessed details of two and are trying to gather information about the others,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma. He said Kamruddin was last arrested in 2025 by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the deaths of two men in Firozabad district. The case was registered at Makkhanpur police station.

According to police, the case was initially registered as abetment of suicide and poisoning, but Kamruddin was later arrested and chargesheeted for murder and poisoning. He was subsequently released on bail.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police searched Kamruddin’s residence in Loni and recovered visiting cards claiming he cured ailments through “divine powers”. Officers also found a mazar (shrine) inside the compound of his house.

A copy of the first information report (FIR) registered at Makkhanpur police station on May 13, 2025, accessed by HT, shows that the complainant, Ram Singh of Firozabad, alleged that his brother Ramnath and relative Pooran died after being poisoned and abetted to commit suicide by Kamruddin. Singh alleged that Kamruddin lured the two men by promising to recover “hidden treasure” using supernatural powers and had taken money from them for tantric rituals.

According to the complaint, on May 8, Kamruddin called the two men to his house on the pretext of performing rituals and allegedly prevented them from leaving. The next morning, their bodies were found in an open space inside the boundary of a glass factory. Items including two glasses, ladoos and a lemon were found near the bodies.

In another case registered on February 27, 2014, at Raja Khera police station in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, Kamruddin was accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman, Anita Devi. Police said she had approached him for help conceiving a child, and he had allegedly assured her assistance through tantric rituals.

“We are collecting further details about the Rajasthan case and examining the circumstances under which he was released,” Sharma said.