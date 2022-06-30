75 Delhi Police booths to bridge gap between residents, stations
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have set up integrated facilitation booths at nearly 75 locations across the city to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand facilities to them. They will soon open the booths up for the public, officials aware of the matter said.
The city police had planned the inauguration of the booths by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday (July 1) to mark the anniversary of commissioner of police system or commissionerate system that was established in Delhi on July 1, 1978.
A new police parade was also planned to be introduced in the yearly calendar to celebrate the Commissionerate Day on Friday.
But both the events were cancelled keeping in view the rain forecast on Friday, a police officer aware of the development said.
About the facilities that will be available for the public, a senior police officer said that the integrated facilitation booths are connected to their respective police stations and will provide all services rendered by the police stations.
“Each booth has an e-FIR kiosk, where people on their own can file their e-first information reports (e-FIRs), generate reports regarding loss of property and missing persons. They can also get a receipt of tenant or servant verification form. Presently, 75 booths are being opened and an equal number is proposed to be installed in the near future,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.
Another police officer said that these police booths will be helpful mostly to the vulnerable sections of the society, particularly women, who hesitate visiting police stations because of many reasons, including distance from their homes.
The booths will also boost the visibility of the field police force as they are being installed in high footfall areas presently not having permanent police deployment. One such booth has been set-up at Sardar Patel (SP) Marg, the second officer said.
The will also citizens to register their complaints properly under the correct crime heads which will help police expedite acton on their complaints.
Apart from facilities for the public, the integrated booths will also cater to the basic amenities needed by police personnel working on the ground for long hours.
Each booth has an air-conditioned resting area for short breaks, toilets and changing room for male and female police personnel. Lockers for storage have also been installed and a fully-functional pantry is also available in the booth.
“These facilities will be available to all personnel deployed in the area, including beat patrol staff, traffic personnel and personnel on picket duty. The establishment of these integrated booths will go a long way in improving police visibility and providing quality working conditions to field officers and personnel,” added the officer mentioned above.
Monsoon keeps its date, cools down Gurugram
Supreme Court declines hearing ‘urgent’ plea to shift conman Sukesh from Tihar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a plea by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (33) to shift him out of Delhi's Tihar jail due to alleged threats to his life. Chandrasekhar was first arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party's two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.
Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri's D-block. Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him.
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
