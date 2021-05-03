77 public schools in Delhi to get vaccination centres from Monday

Starting Monday, 77 public schools Delhi will operate as Covid-19 vaccination sites exclusively aged between 18 and 44, as part of the state government’s plans to open up the drive for all adults, a senior government official said on Sunday.

West Delhi district will have 17 such schools, southeast Delhi will have nine, while there will be eight in Shahdara district, seven each in north and southwest districts, six each in central, northeast and northwest districts, four each in New Delhi and south districts, and three in east Delhi, showed a state government document.

The senior government official quoted above said the government plans to increase the number of such locations for the 18-44 age group to 100 by the end of the week, and have two to five vaccine sites in each of them. “By mid-May, we plan to have at least one vaccination site in each of the 272 municipal wards in the city,” said the official.

Delhi currently has over 539 sites to vaccinate all residents aged 45 and above.

Covid-19 vaccines will be administered for free in government-run sites.

The third phase of the Covid-19 immunisation drive began in the city on Saturday with at least four private hospitals and a government clinic inoculating people aged between 18 and 44.

The drive began in four Max Hospital branches — at Shalimar Bagh, Patparganj, Panchsheel Park and BLK hospital in Rajendra Place, which is also under the same management.

For phase 3, Delhi has 150,000 doses of Covaxin and 300,000 doses of Covishield, according to another document seen by HT.

So far, 3,302,559 total doses of vaccine have been administered in Delhi, of which 710,672 were second doses for beneficiaries, government records showed.

The government’s health bulletin said, 49,633 doses were administered on Saturday.