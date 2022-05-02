77-year-old killed during robbery bid in Civil Lines
A 77-year-old man was robbed and murdered inside his two-storey house in Civil Lines early on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for at least two suspects.
The victim was reportedly sleeping alone on the ground floor when the suspects broke into the house, stole cash stored in cardboard boxes and stabbed him to death, the police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim had been identified as Ram Kishore Aggarwal, who was a property dealer.
“We received a police control room call around 6.50am on Sunday, during which the victim’s son said he found that his father’s throat had been slit. The victim was declared dead by doctors at Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. The deceased had four knife injuries on his body,” he said.
An inquiry has been initiated, Kalsi said.
“Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the room. The exact quantum of cash missing is yet to be ascertained. A security guard in the area said he spotted two people trying to flee the house in the early hours of Sunday. A case under sections 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged… Multiple teams from across the district have been constituted to nab the culprits,” he said.
He said that the murder seemed linked to the robbery, but added that it was too early to confirm at this stage.
HT spoke to some of the victim’s neighbours, who said he rarely had altercations with anyone.
“He was a thorough gentleman, who was very reserved. He also used to avoid public or family functions… Despite being well-off, he always chose to maintain a low profile,” said one of them, asking not to be named.
The security guard who spoke to the police told HT that he did not suspect any foul play as he spotted the men fleeing the house.
“I thought they must have come to take flowers. But once the police arrived, I realised they were criminals. I can identify them if I see them,” he said, asking not to be named.
AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation awarded a tender for the upkeep work of a school to a non-existent NGO, an allegation the Bharatiya Janata Party denied.
3 killed as speeding car hits bike, divider, flips ‘4-5 times’
Two sisters and a food delivery agent were killed and at least three others injured after a speeding car rammed a motorbike and crashed into the iron railing of a road divider before flipping over 4-5 times on Vikas Marg in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, police said. More than 10ft of the railings on the central verge were broken due to the crash.
Portion of Ferozepur Road caves in near Shahenshah Palace in Ludhiana
A portion of Ferozepur Road caved in near Shahenshah Palace on Sunday. A pedestrian spotted craters forming on a newly laid service lane, and raised the alarm. Municipal corporation and National Highway Authority of India officials arrived at the spot, and a barricade was installed to divert traffic. MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the caved-in area had been cordoned off with barricades, and NHAI workers had filled sand in the crater.
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber's pistol. Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks.
Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri holds 3rd annual convocation
Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the third annual convocation at its campus. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest. As many as 1,307 degrees conferred and 96 students were honoured with medals. Hayer advised students to work towards achieving their goals. 2 held with 10 gm heroin in Zirakpur Mohali Police arrested a 21-year-old youth and 19-year-old girl with 10 gm of heroin in their possession in Zirakpur.
