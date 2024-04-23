8 injured in South Delhi house collapse

At least eight people were injured after a wall of their neighbour’s house collapsed on them in Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi on Tuesday. The condition of all the injured people, who sustained minor injuries, is stable. The wall is suspected to have collapsed due to the rain that lashed the national capital in the evening, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said. Debris litter the roof after the wall collapse on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

All the eight victims, including six minors, belonged to the same family, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Ankit Chouhan said, “We received a PCR call around 6pm that a wall collapsed in the Khirki Extension area. A team was rushed to the spot and it found that the wall was on the top floor of the house. It collapsed on the adjacent house and the neighbours were injured in the incident. The victims were all on the roof when the wall caved it during a sudden rain and storm.”

Police and the local residents rescued the family members and rushed them to nearby hospitals. Police said only a small portion of the wall fell down. “The victims sustained minor injuries on their limbs and all of them have been discharged from the hospital after undergoing primary treatment,” added the DCP.

No case has been registered yet. However, an inquiry will be conducted as the local residents alleged that renovation work at the house was in progress that led to the wall collapse, police said.

“We are checking the property documents collected them from the house owner and local authorities,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.