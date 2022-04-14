8 men nabbed for vandalising CM’s residence get bail
- Protesters led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya vandalised property at Kejriwal’s house and clashed with the police during a demonstration against the AAP leader’s comments on the movie The Kashmir Files.
The Delhi high court has granted bail to eight people accused of vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the Civil Lines area, saying that their continued judicial custody is not called for only because some investigations are pending.
“Thus, the continued detention of the applicants in judicial custody is clearly not required for proper investigation of the offences,” justice Asha Menon said in an order of Tuesday, granting bail to Chander Kant Bhardwaj, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Dixit, Sunny, Jitender Singh Bisht, Pradeep Kumar Tiwari, Raju Kumar Singh and Bablu Kumar.
On April 4, a trial court had denied bail to the accused saying that “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly and intentionally”.
However, noting that the accused have spent 14 days in custody, the high court said there is no allegation of damage to public property through arson on a scale that would clearly be a far more serious matter than what has been alleged against the applicants.
The court said that since the nature of the evidence is such, there is no possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence or inducing or threatening any witness. It also said that nothing has been brought on the record by the respondent/state which suggests that the applicants would not appear before the court when required.
The judge, while releasing them on a bail bond of ₹35,000, also agreed with the submission of the senior counsel for the accused that if the barricades were jumped over by the accused in the presence of the police, they could have been arrested then and there.
Protesters led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya vandalised property at Kejriwal’s house and clashed with the police during a demonstration against the AAP leader’s comments on the movie The Kashmir Files.
Some, including Surya, managed to reach the main gate of the residence, threw paint on the steel door, damaged a boom barrier and CCTV installed near the gate, police had said.
On April 1, a division bench of the Delhi high court, while hearing a plea by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, said that the security outside Kejriwal’s residence was inadequate.
The matter will now be heard on April 25.
-
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
-
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
-
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
-
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
-
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics