AAP, BJP and Cong trade barbs as campaigning for MCD by-elections gathers steam

New Delhi: The campaigning for by-elections on the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards began gathering steam on Sunday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organising public meetings, door-to-door campaigns, organisational reviews, and taking jibes at each other. The by-elections for the 12 MCD wards will be held on November 30 (File photo)

Campaigning at Dichaon Kalan ward, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the BJP government had given Delhi “a new direction in development in just the past 8-9 months.”

“The new BJP government is working to bring hospitals, schools, and colleges to rural Delhi, while also streamlining the city’s bus services,” Rekha said.

In response, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that “rural Delhi and unauthorised colonies are bearing the brunt of unchecked bulldozer action and cash extortion.” Bharadwaj was campaigning for AAP’s Rajbala Sehrawat for the 120 Dwarka-B ward.

At another BJP gathering, in support of party candidate Rohini Raj from Dakshinpuri ward, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said “the by-elections are due on Sunday, and the public’s interest may be low, but we must focus on increasing voter turnout with the help of party workers.”

BJP national organisation general secretary BL Santosh also held a meeting with organisational election coordinators from all wards, ministers in charge, district presidents, MPs and MLAs.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj alleged: “Before the Delhi elections, it was promised that all problems would be solved if BJP was voted to power. The people of Delhi bought this promise. Now, from top to bottom, such ‘goondagardi’ has spread and people have nowhere to go.”

He added that AAP leaders resisted the demolition of unauthorised colonies, but “now there is no one left to hold the BJP accountable.”

“The MCD is theirs, the Delhi government is theirs, the Central government is theirs...this MCD by-elections could seem small, but the message that the villagers give must be big. Give a message that if you run bulldozers, we also know how to respond,” Bharadwaj added.

The by-elections for the 12 MCD wards will be held on November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The wards where bypolls will be held are: Shalimar Bagh-B, Greater Kailash, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, and Vinod Nagar.