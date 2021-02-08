AAP, BJP candidates file nominations for municipal by-polls
The candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday filed their nominations for the by-polls in five municipal wards, to be held on February 28.
The by-elections will be held for three wards under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The wards where by-polls will be held include Ward No. 32N (Rohini-C), Ward No. 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) -- both in north Delhi --and Ward No. 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No. 08-E (Kalyanpuri), and Ward No. 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi.
The BJP candidates filed their nominations at the SDM offices concerned in the presence of senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MPs, MLAs and supporters.
According to election officials, till 4pm, 15 nominations were filed for Trilokpuri ward, 16 for Kalyanpuri ward, 10 for Chauhan Bangar ward, 18 for Rohini C ward and four nominations for Shalimar Bagh north ward.
BJP candidate from Shalimar Bagh north, Surbhi Jaju, filed her nomination at the additional DM’s office in Kanjhawala. Delhi BJP chief Gupta along with party’s Delhi unit general secretary Harsh Malhotra were present during her nomination filing.
Gupta also addressed party workers in Shalimar Bagh and said the area is a stronghold of the saffron party. He expressed confidence that this by-election will be “huge win” for Jaju. He called upon party workers to complete door-to-door voter list checks in the wards going to polls by the weekend and, thereafter, to concentrate on ensuring high voting by party sympathisers.
The AAP candidate from the ward Sunita Mishra also filed her nomination at the DM’s office in Kanjhawala.
The BJP candidate from Rohini C ward Rakesh Goel and the AAP candidate from the ward Ram Chander filed their nomination papers at the SDM office in Alipur. Goel was accompanied by BJP MP Hans Raj Hans while Chander reached the SDM office with his supporters and AAP leaders.
Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar along with party workers accompanied Chauhan Bangar Ward candidate Mohammad Nazir Ansari as he filled his nomination at SDM office on GT Road in Seelampur. The AAP candidate and former MLA Mohammad Ishraque Khan also filed his nomination papers at the SDM office in the presence of Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman.
The AAP candidate from Trilokpuri ward Vijay Kumar filed his nomination papers at Geeta Colony SDM office. He was accompanied by party’s Kalkaji MLA Atishi along with other leaders. Similarly, BJP candidate Om Prakash Gugarwal filed his nomination from Trilokpuri East ward. BJP’s Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma and Vishwas Nagar MLA Om Prakash Sharma were present on the occasion.
BJP candidate from Kalyanpuri ward filed his nomination at Shastri Nagar SDM office in the presence of east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and other leaders.
AAP candidate Dheerendra Kumar, a social worker, also filed his nomination for Kalyanpuri ward in the presence of party leaders.
Senior AAP leader and the party’s municipal affairs in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the civic bodies are a den of corruption and the public wants AAP to come to power in the local bodies. “Five candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party will win by an overwhelming majority in the upcoming MCD by-election. The citizens of Delhi have made up their mind to throw BJP out of MCD and elect the AAP,” Pathak said.
